Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 305,044 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $5,619,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BDX opened at $236.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

