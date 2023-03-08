Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 3,301,344 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.89% of Mondelez International worth $6,658,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,262,000 after purchasing an additional 803,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,176,000 after purchasing an additional 220,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.