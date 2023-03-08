Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 625,052 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.97% of Sempra worth $4,228,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sempra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.18%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,244 shares of company stock worth $5,231,853 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

