Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 422,828 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.87% of Stryker worth $6,034,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $264.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.12 and its 200 day moving average is $235.32.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker



Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

