Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.64 Billion Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.81% of Devon Energy worth $4,640,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,869,000 after acquiring an additional 679,991 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

