Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.84% of Zoetis worth $5,420,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

