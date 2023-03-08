Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,512,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.84% of Simon Property Group worth $4,353,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $138.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.94.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading

