Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,238,912 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,123,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

