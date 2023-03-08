Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 19,870 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,195,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.72% of McKesson worth $5,164,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

Shares of MCK opened at $337.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.93. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $271.12 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

