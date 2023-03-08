Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,938,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 444,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of CSX worth $4,926,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 117,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at $3,312,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 754.3% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 83,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 74,068 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.