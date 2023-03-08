Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Lowered by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,036. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.06 and its 200 day moving average is $241.16. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

