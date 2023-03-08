Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.51 and last traded at $68.62. 277,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 611,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

