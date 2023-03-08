Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.51 and last traded at $68.62. 277,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 611,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund
