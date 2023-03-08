Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after buying an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VB stock opened at $196.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

