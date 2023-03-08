Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 72,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 39,949 shares.The stock last traded at $178.23 and had previously closed at $178.73.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
