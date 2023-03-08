Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 72,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 39,949 shares.The stock last traded at $178.23 and had previously closed at $178.73.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,962 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,362,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,377,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 996.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the period.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

