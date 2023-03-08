Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 6,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 12,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Vasta Platform Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

Institutional Trading of Vasta Platform

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.1% in the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 3,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

