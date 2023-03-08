Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 5,181 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

