Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 81,720 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,720 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,013,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

