Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of TRP opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 458.62%.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.