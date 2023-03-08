Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $8.41 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $229.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

