Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.7 %

MDT opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.