Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 1,300 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $51.60.

