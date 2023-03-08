Vector Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Vector Group Stock Performance

NYSE VGR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. 103,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,438. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $65,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,791,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after acquiring an additional 161,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after buying an additional 48,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,960,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 55,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,899,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

