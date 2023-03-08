Verge (XVG) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $47.63 million and approximately $600,847.18 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,057.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00379136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00674500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00084191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.83 or 0.00538713 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004503 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009852 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,691,188 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

