Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.31

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 17309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Veritex Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Veritex by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Veritex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 831,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,136,000 after buying an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

