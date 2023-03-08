Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 271.11% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
VRCA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,058. The company has a market capitalization of $274.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.03. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.