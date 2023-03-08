Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 271.11% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRCA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,058. The company has a market capitalization of $274.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.03. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

