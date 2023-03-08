Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $62,969.62 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,198.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.00386020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00676800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00086311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00550135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004480 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,264,272 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

