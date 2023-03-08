Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 4.6%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. 222,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 634,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

