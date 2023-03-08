VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

