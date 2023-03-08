Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.03

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
Vinda International Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.
About Vinda International
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinda International (VDAHF)
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.