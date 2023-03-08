Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.75.

CYBBF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut shares of Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.98) to GBX 180 ($2.16) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.98) to GBX 175 ($2.10) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

