VirtualMeta (VMA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,141.88

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $17,141.88 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00264 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,113.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

