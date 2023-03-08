Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AIO opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $180,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 121.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

