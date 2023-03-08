Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

