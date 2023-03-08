Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 35,686 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

