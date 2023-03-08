Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NFJ opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Greenfield, MA.

