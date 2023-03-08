Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NFJ opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Greenfield, MA.
