Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,749,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 174,610 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 6.1% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,021,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $221.79. 1,227,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,547,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock worth $20,759,745 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.