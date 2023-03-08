Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,200 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of Visa worth $473,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $222.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.65. The stock has a market cap of $418.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,745 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

