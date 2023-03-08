Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $222.61 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $20,759,745 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

