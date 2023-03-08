Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 5.2% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Visa worth $701,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.52. 1,807,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.65. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.