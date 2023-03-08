Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $169.00 to $184.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Visteon traded as high as $171.25 and last traded at $169.86, with a volume of 316024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.74.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Get Visteon alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Visteon Price Performance

About Visteon

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.82.

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.