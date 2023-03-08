Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. 13,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 5,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Viveon Health Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viveon Health Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viveon Health Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) by 460.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,160 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Viveon Health Acquisition worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Viveon Health Acquisition

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

