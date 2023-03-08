VRES (VRS) Price Hits $0.0421 on Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, VRES has traded up 7% against the dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $105.23 million and $1,569.67 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00036779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021722 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00221317 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,083.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About VRES

VRES is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04714934 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,864.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

