vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

