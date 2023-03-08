Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Declares $0.22 Interim Dividend

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Metals. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

