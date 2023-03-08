Walken Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $17.99 million and $2.36 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,749,460 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

