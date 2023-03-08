Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

Shares of WRTBY opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRTBY. Danske upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

