WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading Down 1.1%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.59. Approximately 1,213,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 897,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.64.

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.39.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

