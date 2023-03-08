Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 3rd

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:EOD opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.43.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
