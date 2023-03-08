Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 3rd

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EOD opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 44,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $150,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

