Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $65.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.2 %

DOCU opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.36, a P/E/G ratio of 936.84 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DocuSign by 837.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 123,277 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DocuSign by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,044,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,333,000 after purchasing an additional 229,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

