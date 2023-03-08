Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $32.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CEQP opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.78 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $32.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $631,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

